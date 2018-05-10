Peyton Manning reportedly weighing offer to join ownership group bidding on Panthers

When Peyton Manning retired, he did so as an Indianapolis Colt and a Denver Bronco. Now, his post-retirement career could make him a Carolina Panther.

According to Joseph Person of The Charlotte Observer, billionaire Ben Navarro's ownership group that is bidding on the Panthers has asked Manning to join them as a limited partner, which would make Manning a part-owner of the Panthers if the group ends up purchasing the team. Person reported that Manning is still weighing the offer.

Manning, who ended his Hall of Fame career after the 2015 season, has had multiple job offers since his retirement, but has passed on those opportunities. ESPN and Fox wanted him to be a TV analyst for "Monday Night Football" and "Thursday Night Football," but Manning rejected both advances. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported in November that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was interested in recruiting Manning to join their front office, but that never happened. Manning has also shot down the notion that he'll run for political office, despite what others have predicted. Now, he'll have to decide if he wants to become a part-owner of an NFL team.

The Panthers were put on sale after owner Jerry Richardson was accused of workplace misconduct in December. The NFL hopes to hold a vote at the league meetings later this month. Twenty-four of 32 owners would need to approve the owner Richardson eventually chooses.

Last month, The New York Times' Ken Belson reported that Navarro is believed to have offered $2.6 billion. Navarro, one of four known bidders, has the support of Mark Richardson, the son of Jerry Richardson.

"I personally know Ben and I know what he stands for," Mark Richardson told The Charlotte Observer last month. "I know where his heart and his head is, and what his commitments are. And I can't imagine a better person being the next owner than him."

Manning, of course, beat the Panthers in Super Bowl 50 in the final game of his NFL career. So, if he accepts Navarro's offer and if Navarro's bid wins, this wouldn't be the first time Manning has owned the Panthers.