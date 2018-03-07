Peyton Manning reportedly being offered up to $10 million per year by two networks

If Peyton Manning decides that he wants to be an NFL announcer next season, it looks like Fox and ESPN will both be ready to woo him with a blank check.

According to the Sporting News, both networks are willing to pay Manning up to $10 million per year if he's willing to sign on as an announcer. After losing Jon Gruden to the Raiders, ESPN is hoping that Manning will want to replace him in the booth for "Monday Night Football."

As for Fox, the network is hoping to land Manning as the lead announcer for "Thursday Night Football," which will be airing on Fox for the first time ever in 2018. As a matter of fact, TNF will be airing on Fox for the next five years after the network won the NFL over with a $3.3 billion bid in January.

As if the salary isn't proof enough that Fox wants Manning, apparently the network is also trying to woo one of Manning's friends to serve as his play-by-play partner. According to the New York Post, Fox is attempting to work out a deal with NBC that would have Mike Tirico calling Thursday night games, but Fox would only try to make the deal happen if Manning gets hired.

With Manning in the booth, Fox would reportedly move Troy Aikman to their studio show for Thursday night games. Fox tried to get Manning in the booth for Sunday games before the 2017 season, but the former Broncos quarterback shot them down.

On ESPN's end, the network has made it clear since January that Manning would one of their top targets to replace Gruden in the MNF booth.

As for Manning, he was asked about his potential interest in "Monday Night Football" last week, but didn't really offer any hints on what he might do.

"'Monday Night Football' is an iconic institution," Manning said, via The PostGame. "I certainly enjoy listening, thinking about things. This is a second chapter for me. I think the best advice I got is: Don't rush into something. Take your time and think about things, so I continue to listen and continue to think at the same time."

There's been some speculation that Manning might want to make the move into an NFL team's front office rather than take an announcing job, but as of right now, he still seems undecided on that.

"I don't know," Manning said. "A lot of people seem to know what I'm going to be doing. They haven't asked me yet, or I haven't been informed yet ... I sort of find out from other people."

If Manning is truly undecided, he likely has a little time to figure things out. Both networks would probably like to get an answer from him at some point after the 2018 schedule comes out, and that's currently set to happen in mid-April.