Two networks reportedly want 'top choice' Peyton Manning, with one going all-out

Everyone wants a piece of Peyton Manning, but he might not be willing to sell the pie in the first place. According to a report from the New York Post, Manning is "reluctant" to join the broadcast booth, despite receiving what amounts to a full-court press from both FOX and ESPN.

Both networks have high-profile jobs to fill: FOX recently purchased the rights to "Thursday Night Football" for the next few years, while ESPN lost Jon Gruden from the "Monday Night Football" booth to the Oakland Raiders.

And neither network is playing around with what amounts to billion-dollar properties. FOX paid $3.3 billion for TNF over the next five years, while ESPN regularly pays over $1.5 billion annually to the NFL for its full television contract (which features MNF, a playoff game and rights to use highlights on sundry television shows).

Manning is the target here, according to the report from Andrew Marchand of the Post, and it is a "high stakes" battle between the two for his services. Manning is a logical target, Marchand writes, particularly in the wake of Tony Romo's success on the "NFL on CBS" this year. The ex-Colts and Broncos quarterback is smart, engaging, funny and would probably slot onto a broadcast pretty seamlessly. It would be stunning if he wasn't good on television.

According to Marchand, FOX reached out to Manning before last season to gauge his interest, but the ex-QB declined to sign up. "FOX will try again, but, at this point, it is ESPN who is being far more aggressive," Marchand writes.

Per the report, ESPN is willing to "back up the truck" to land Manning on its NFL property, and may be interested in rebooting the franchise entirely. The network admitted earlier this year it will "talk to" Manning for the MNF job. Sean McDonough replaced Mike Tirico when the latter left for NBC recently, but if Manning signs on, he could be joined by another play-by-play man, with Joe Tessitore, Steve Levy, Dave Pasch and Bob Wischusen all getting referenced as possible partners and/or next men up for the play-by-play role.

Manning will be driving a pace car for the Daytona 500 this weekend and will get the hard sell from top FOX executives, according to Marchand. One possible selling point? TNF keeping Manning at home on the weekends. The prep work for the Thursday game involves multiple days, obviously, but Manning would be able to return home for the weekend after doing a Thursday broadcast, assuming he doesn't also do a Sunday broadcast for FOX as well. (That would be a major upset, because it would mean Manning shifting into a No. 2 role behind Troy Aikman.)

It's also entirely possible Manning will remain focused on owning and/or running a professional football team. He's been linked as a possible owner/personnel man since before he retired, and would have a number of suitors in the NFL if he is interested.

But maybe Manning is simply waiting for brother Eli Manning to retire so he can team up with his family and run a team. The paths are wide open for Manning, who everyone expects will be just as successful in his next venture as he was in his professional football career. Give him credit for being just as prepared and patient as he was as a quarterback when it comes to taking the next step.