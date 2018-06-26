Phil Simms channels 'Rounders' on Odell Beckham contract: 'Pay that man his money'

Late in the seminal poker movie "Rounders," Mike McDermott (Matt Damon) outplays a Russian gangster by the name of Teddy KGB (John Malkovich), winning himself a huge pot and wiping away a massive debt owed he owed to Teddy and his henchman, Grama. Teddy angrily stews after losing the hand, but just to prove he's a good sport and even murderous Russian gangsters are willing to lose with dignity, Teddy tells his henchmen to, "Pay that man his money!"

Our own Phil Simms is apparently a fan of this movie, and this scene in particular, as he has directly quoted it to the New York Post, in reference to the contract negotiations between Simms' former team, the New York Giants, and star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

"Pay that man his money," Simms said, per the Post. Why is that Simms' stance?

"He is one of the best weapons on offense I've seen in the NFL in a long time," Simms said. "Antonio Brown is great, but he's a different type of player. So is Julio Jones. I just look at Odell Beckham Jr. and, man, I don't know what to say."

Beckham is in search of a contract extension that makes him one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in football, if not the single highest-paid such player. There have been rumors throughout the offseason that Beckham would either be traded or hold out, but he did show up to the team's minicamp earlier this month. We'll see what happens when training camp rolls around, but if it were up to Simms, the Giants would remove all doubt that Beckham would be on the field, and instead just make him a very rich man.

