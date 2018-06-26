Phil Simms channels 'Rounders' on Odell Beckham contract: 'Pay that man his money'
Simms says Beckham is one of the most dangerous offensive weapons he's seen in a long time
Late in the seminal poker movie "Rounders," Mike McDermott (Matt Damon) outplays a Russian gangster by the name of Teddy KGB (John Malkovich), winning himself a huge pot and wiping away a massive debt owed he owed to Teddy and his henchman, Grama. Teddy angrily stews after losing the hand, but just to prove he's a good sport and even murderous Russian gangsters are willing to lose with dignity, Teddy tells his henchmen to, "Pay that man his money!"
Our own Phil Simms is apparently a fan of this movie, and this scene in particular, as he has directly quoted it to the New York Post, in reference to the contract negotiations between Simms' former team, the New York Giants, and star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
"Pay that man his money," Simms said, per the Post. Why is that Simms' stance?
"He is one of the best weapons on offense I've seen in the NFL in a long time," Simms said. "Antonio Brown is great, but he's a different type of player. So is Julio Jones. I just look at Odell Beckham Jr. and, man, I don't know what to say."
Beckham is in search of a contract extension that makes him one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in football, if not the single highest-paid such player. There have been rumors throughout the offseason that Beckham would either be traded or hold out, but he did show up to the team's minicamp earlier this month. We'll see what happens when training camp rolls around, but if it were up to Simms, the Giants would remove all doubt that Beckham would be on the field, and instead just make him a very rich man.
Desperately wish you had a 30-minutes-or-so, daily NFL podcast in your podcast app every morning by 6 a.m.? Put some Pick Six Podcast in your life and join Will Brinson as he breaks down the latest news and notes from around the league, as well as the win totals on a team-by-team schedule. It's a daily dose of football to get you right for that commute or gym trip. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Le'Veon Bell confident in contract talks
Bell has been negotiating a long-term deal with the Steelers for a while now
-
Ranking the NFC East schedules
The entire NFC East got the short end of the stick when it comes to the NFL schedule
-
Randall Cobb mysteriously injures ankle
Randall Cobb wasn't in the mood to give any details about his newly injured ankle
-
Jerry Rice gets naked, makes bold claim
Could Jerry Rice still cut it in the NFL?
-
CBS, NFL streaming deal adds mobile
Starting with the 2018 season, you'll only need your cell phone if you want to watch NFL games...
-
Manning is going watch his records fall
Peyton Manning sounds OK with the fact that his biggest records are about to fall