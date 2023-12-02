Who's Playing

San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles

Current Records: San Francisco 8-3, Philadelphia 10-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Eagles will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Eagles comes in on five and the 49ers on three.

Even though Buffalo scored an imposing 34 points on Sunday, Philadelphia still came out on top. The Eagles skirted past the Bills 37-34. Having forecasted a close win for Philadelphia, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The match pitted two of the league's most dominant signal callers against one another in Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen. Hurts had a great game and threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Allen was balling out in the loss, rushing for 81 yards and two touchdowns on only nine carries, while also throwing for 339 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles were down by three with only five minutes and 52 seconds left when they drove 75 yards for the winning score. Hurts punched in the touchdown from 12 yards out.

Meanwhile, San Francisco has more to be thankful for after their contest against Seattle on Thursday. The 49ers strolled past the Seahawks with points to spare, taking the game 31-13.

Christian McCaffrey continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, rushing for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Deebo Samuel was another key contributor, gaining 94 total yards and a touchdown.

The team's defense also helped out by holding the Seahawks to a paltry 220 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to the 49ers' ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid the passer out six times before it was all said and done. The Seahawks' QB won't forget Nick Bosa anytime soon given Bosa sacked him twice.

Philadelphia's victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-1. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 32.8 points per game. As for San Francisco, their win bumped their record up to 8-3.

Keep an eye on the end zone in Sunday's game as the Eagles and the 49ers haven't had much trouble getting there this season. The Eagles command a daunting offense this season, having averaged 3.3 touchdowns per game (they're ranked fifth in touchdowns overall). However, it's not like the 49ers (currently ranked third in touchdowns) struggle in that department as they've been even better at 3.4 per game. With these two high-octane teams facing off on Sunday, fans should be in for an exciting offensive matchup. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NFL content.

Odds

San Francisco is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 3 out of their last 4 games against San Francisco.