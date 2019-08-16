Philip Rivers, Chargers to reportedly discuss new contract after the 2019 season

Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers are going to let the 2019 season play out before addressing the quarterback's contract situation in the offseason, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Rapoport notes that both sides are in agreement on this plan and also says that the expectation is that Rivers will continue his career as a member of the Chargers, the team he's started every game for since 2006.

Rivers is entering the final year of his four-year, $83.25 million extension he signed back in 2015. During this final year, Rivers, who'll turn 38 later this season, is set to earn $16 million.

The eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback, who completed over 68% of his passes for 4,308 yards, 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season, and Los Angeles appear to be in lockstep in-terms of the longterm plan. Rivers was even asked recently by Albert Breer of the MMQB if he ever envisions playing for another organization and made it pretty clear he wants to end his career as a Charger.

"I don't [see it]. I don't. And I hope I'm not ever faced with that decision," Rivers told Breer, via the MMQB. "But I really don't. I know that it's rare, and there's been so many guys who haven't been able to have that opportunity. I just remember thinking, even after I was very first drafted, how cool would it be to play my whole career in one place. To say, absolutely, you can't guarantee that. But I really can't see that."

He also didn't seem all too concerned about going year-to-year at this point in his career, which is particularly insightful given this recent development from Rapoport.

"I think that goes more to the one-year-at-a-time thing," Rivers continued. "I almost feel better about that, because I think I would have a, shoot, let's do three years, let's do four years. I just don't know. And I know me. If we say we're doing five, then we're doing five. I'm gonna be there. I'd almost rather have it be, alright, let's go — gear up and go."

The Chargers did draft a quarterback at the 2019 NFL Draft in fifth rounder Easton Stick, but Los Angeles has held off on using any higher draft capital on signal callers in recent years, a sign that they are comfortable where they are with Rivers going forward.

Given that, they'll likely continue their marriage beyond 2019 as they try to win that Super Bowl title that has been eluding the franchise since Rivers was drafted in 2004.