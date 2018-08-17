Pick Six NFL Podcast: How to use NFL preseason Week 2 to plan for your fantasy draft

The next two weeks are about as critical as it gets for your fantasy football team. Week 2 and Week 3 of the NFL preseason reveal all kinds of information, injuries and other tidbits that will help you win your fantasy draft.

So you need to pay attention, but you also need to know what to look for during these games. Fortunately, CBS Sports Sr. Fantasy Analyst Heath Cummings (follow him on Twitter @HeathCummingsSr) and I are here to help: Heath hopped on the Pick Six Podcast and we broke down what you need to look for in every single game coming up on Friday and Saturday.

There are a ton of games, you're going to want to watch depth charts and we've got the things to focus in on.

Ryan Wilson (@RyanWilson_07 on Twitter) and I also break down all the big news from Thursday night's games, including Nick Foles injury, the Redskins running back situation and much more.

