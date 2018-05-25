Pick Six Podcast: The Seahawks offense could actually be good again in 2018 (seriously)

The Seahawks are an absolute enigma this offseason, a team that is -- ahem -- retooling their roster in order to try build back up with youth while also competing while they have Russell Wilson under contract. There's a clear impetus from Pete Carroll to get back to the run game, but the Seahawks didn't actually improve their offensive line this offseason.

So what will the offense actually look like? And can it be good? To answer both questions, Danny Kelly of The Ringer joined me on the Pick Six Podcast to break down what the Seahawks will look like next year.

There's obviously wholesale changes happening in Seattle -- as Kelly noted, it may be a case of Pete Carroll deciding he wants to do things his way again.

"I think they got away from what Pete Carroll really, really wants them to be and to me this is him taking back complete control," Kelly said. He fired basically his whole staff, he wants to reinstall -- it's like reinstalling his whole program, it's like starting with a freshman class at USC, starting over with a new class of guys. I think he's trying to reinstall the message, reinstall the identity of what he wants them to be.

"And that's why it kind of feels like when the Seahawks started under Pete Carroll."

Part of what Pete Carroll's approach involves is running the ball aggressively and physically. As I pointed out, if the offensive line is good, "you can see a world where Doug Baldwin is picking up chunk yardage on play-action crossing routes and then Tyler Lockette and Jaron Brown are taking the top off down the field." It's just hard to imagine it actually happening.

Danny correctly points out that Ed Dickson could be a "sixth offensive lineman" and that getting rid of a guy like Jimmy Graham should give the Seahawks a more Pete Carroll-friendly offense because of Graham's lack of blocking.

"They were more pass heavy, they couldn't run the ball anymore. There [were] just too many voices in the locker room," Kelly pointed out. "Russell Wilson was having to listen to Darrell Bevell, who was the passing game coordinator basically and Tom Cable who was the running game coordinator.

"I just read it as, there were too many cooks in the kitchen and the team lost its Pete Carroll DNA."

Kelly also believes that the Seahawks want to feature the play-action offense that relies on Rashaad Penny running the ball effectively and then going up top. It's not a guarantee this is going to work. The offensive line could stink. Penny might not be the factor they hope. Passing weapons could get hurt. The players involved might just not be good.

But the Seahawks are at least getting back to what made them dominant in the first place. There are the pieces in place for the defense to be better than people think -- we cover that and much more in the podcast, which you can hear below -- and if the offense clicks, the Seahawks could seriously surprise some people.

Listen to the full show below, follow Danny on Twitter @DannyBKelly, read his stuff at the Ringer

