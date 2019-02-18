Potential first-round draft pick Marquise Brown reportedly had Lisfranc surgery, will miss NFL combine

Brown suffered the injury toward the end of Oklahoma's season

Oklahoma's Marquise Brown, considered one of the top wide receivers in the 2019 NFL Draft, will not be participating in the NFL combine or Oklahoma's Pro Day. According to a report from ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, Brown underwent surgery last month to repair a Lisfranc injury and the recovery timeline will take him through the pre-draft process.

Brown suffered the injury during Oklahoma's Big 12 title game victory over Texas, and ultimately sat out the team's Orange Bowl appearance. 

Brown, a 5-10, 168-pound speedster, had a fantastic season operating as Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray's No. 1 option on the perimeter, catching 75 passes for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2017 he caught 57 passes for 1,095 yards and seven scores in helping Baker Mayfield win the Heisman Trophy. 

Brown is the No. 3 wide receiver and No. 30 overall prospect in the CBS Sports 2019 NFL Draft prospect rankings and is widely expected to come off the board in the first round (Ryan Wilson has him going 19th in his latest mock). The injury is a slight concern but does not seem serious, judging by Schefter's reporting that Brown will be ready for training camp, and it hopefully should not affect Brown's draft stock and/or career too much. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

