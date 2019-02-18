Potential first-round draft pick Marquise Brown reportedly had Lisfranc surgery, will miss NFL combine

Oklahoma's Marquise Brown, considered one of the top wide receivers in the 2019 NFL Draft, will not be participating in the NFL combine or Oklahoma's Pro Day. According to a report from ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, Brown underwent surgery last month to repair a Lisfranc injury and the recovery timeline will take him through the pre-draft process.

Oklahoma WR Marquise Brown, a projected top 15 pick in April’s NFL Draft, underwent surgery for a LisFranc injury last month that will prevent him from participating in the combine and his Pro Day, but he still is expected to be ready for summer training camp, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2019

Brown suffered the injury during Oklahoma's Big 12 title game victory over Texas, and ultimately sat out the team's Orange Bowl appearance.

Brown, a 5-10, 168-pound speedster, had a fantastic season operating as Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray's No. 1 option on the perimeter, catching 75 passes for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2017 he caught 57 passes for 1,095 yards and seven scores in helping Baker Mayfield win the Heisman Trophy.

Brown is the No. 3 wide receiver and No. 30 overall prospect in the CBS Sports 2019 NFL Draft prospect rankings and is widely expected to come off the board in the first round (Ryan Wilson has him going 19th in his latest mock). The injury is a slight concern but does not seem serious, judging by Schefter's reporting that Brown will be ready for training camp, and it hopefully should not affect Brown's draft stock and/or career too much.