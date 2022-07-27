Over the past several years, one of the most anticipated parts of the Pittsburgh Steelers' training camp has been the unveiling of the team's upcoming Hall of Honor Class. While no date has officially been set, the Steelers are expected to announce their 2022 induction class sometime during camp, which is back at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for the first time since 2019.

Created in 2017, the Steelers' Hall of Honor was made to "serve as a tribute to the many individuals who have contributed greatly throughout the history of our franchise," team president Art Rooney II said at the time of the Hall's unveiling. To be considered for induction, players need to have been retired for at least three seasons, played for the Steelers for a minimum of three seasons, and should have "noteworthy career highlights, records and achievements."

Before the Steelers make their official announcement, here's a look at the players who may hear their names called as part of the franchise's 2022 Hall of Honor class.

LB James Harrison (2002-12, 2014-17)

Pittsburgh's all-time leader in sacks, Harrison was one of the NFL's most feared players during his heyday. The 2008 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Harrison's 100-yard pick-six in Super Bowl XLIII is hailed as arguably the greatest play in Super Bowl history.

LB Joey Porter (1999-06)

The vocal leader of the 2005 Steelers, Porter's tangible and intangible skills helped Pittsburgh become the first sixth seed to win the Super Bowl. In eight seasons with the Steelers, Porter racked up 60 sacks to go with 25 forced fumbles, 12 interceptions, 10 fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns.

K Gary Anderson (1982-94)

He was regarded as the Steelers' greatest kicker before Chris Boswell came to town in 2015. The Steelers' all-time leading scorer with 1,343 points, Anderson's game-winning kick in OT against the rival Oilers in the 1989 wild-card game gave Chuck Noll his final playoff win as Steelers coach.

LB Levon Kirkland (1992-00)

A member of the NFL's 1990s All-Decade Team, Kirkland was a key cog in a dominant defense that was appropriately known as "Blitzburgh." Kirkland likely would have won MVP had the Steelers upset the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX. He came up with a key sack of Troy Aikman late in the game and played a key role in holding the Cowboys to just 64 yards during the second half.

QB Kordell Stewart (1995-02)

After making a splash as "Slash" during his first two seasons, Stewart emerged as a dynamic quarterback in 1997. That season, he helped lead the Steelers to an AFC title game appearance while becoming the first QB in NFL history to throw for at least 20 touchdowns and run for at least 10 in the same season. Four years later, Stewart finished fourth in the league's MVP voting while setting a then-franchise record for completion percentage.

S Glen Edwards (1971-77)

A key member of the Steelers' first back-to-back championship team, the hard-hitting Edwards made big plays in each of Pittsburgh's first two Super Bowl wins. His big hit of Vikings WR John Gilliam late in the first half of Super Bowl IX led to an interception by teammate Mel Blount that thwarted a possible scoring drive. On the final play of Super Bowl X, his interception in the end zone preserved Pittsburgh's 21-17 win over the Cowboys.

OL Sam Davis (1967-79)

He was one of a handful of Steelers from Chuck Noll's first team who was on the roster when Pittsburgh won the franchise's first Super Bowl. A consummate pro who was a captain on several championship teams, Davis helped open running lanes for Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier while providing clear passing lanes for Terry Bradshaw.

RB Willie Parker (2004-09)

"Fast Willie" zipped past Seattle for a Super Bowl record 75-yard touchdown run that helped Pittsburgh win Super Bowl XL. A former undrafted rookie, Parker had three consecutive seasons of at least 1,200 rushing yards. He had two 200-yard games in 2006 that included his 223-yard effort in a late-season win against the Browns. Parker led the Steelers in rushing during the team's 2008 Super Bowl run.

LB Ryan Shazier (2014-17)

A 2014-first-round pick, Shazier overcome early injuries to become one of the NFL's premier inside linebackers. He saved the season late in Pittsburgh's win over the Bengals in the 2015 wild-card round. Shazier's forced fumble with 1:36 left set up the Steelers' game-winning score.

Shazier earned Pro Bowl honors in 2016 while recording an interception in four consecutive games, including Pittsburgh's playoff wins over Miami and Kansas City. He was arguably the NFL's best defensive player in 2017 before suffering a career-ending injury late in the season. Shazier continued to be an integral part of the Steelers in later years, serving as a coaching assistant while also assisting in the team's draft preparations.

LB Jason Gildon (1994-03)

Another member of the vaunted "Blitzburgh" defense, Gildon's 77 sacks served as the Steelers' franchise record until Harrison passed his total in 2016. Gildon was one of the NFL's top pass rusher during a five-year span from 1998-02. During that span, Gildon tallied 54 sacks and earned three consecutive Pro Bowl nods.

C Jeff Hartings (2001-06)

One of the 2000s Steelers' most underrated players, Hartings joined Pittsburgh in 2001 after spending the first five years of his career with the Lions. An immediate starter in Pittsburgh, Hartings earned Pro Bowl honors during Ben Roethlisberger's first two NFL seasons. His steady play and presence helped the Steelers end their 26-year championship drought.