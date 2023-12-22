We have ourselves a classic AFC West showdown on deck as part of the NFL's Christmas Day tripleheader, which kicks off at Arrowhead Stadium where the Raiders and Chiefs will duke it out. One of the key storylines that has followed the defending champions throughout the season has been the play of their wide receivers. That position group has struggled to be a complementary outlet to Patrick Mahomes and fellow pass-catcher Travis Kelce. Not only have the receivers not helped boost the offense, but they've downright cost Kansas City games at various moments this year.

And it doesn't sound like they've garnered much respect around the league, particularly in Las Vegas. Raiders cornerback Jack Jones was asked about facing the Chiefs offense and noted that he's not concerned about going toe-to-toe with the K.C. receivers.

"We're not worried about them," Jones said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "It's Patrick Mahomes we've got to stop. You stop the magician, then the act is over."

Chiefs wide receivers have dropped an NFL-high 25 passes this season and have the third-highest drop rate since the 2017 Browns, who went 0-16. Meanwhile, Mahomes ranks 22nd in the league in yards per attempt when targeting wide receivers this year.

While Jones may have some statistical backing for dismissing the Chiefs receivers, taking down the "magician" in Patrick Mahomes will be a challenge. The quarterback is 10-1 against the Raiders in his career, averages 303.5 passing yards per game in their head-to-heads, and has 29 touchdowns with just three interceptions. Back in Week 12, Kansas City beat Jones' Raiders 31-17 and wideout Rashee Rice was able to top 100 yards receiving to go along with a touchdown in the win.

It'll be fascinating to see if Jones' comments give Mahomes and the receiver unit some added motivation coming into Week 16, especially with a chance to clinch the division with a win.