Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a man at Arrowhead Stadium, sending the person to the ground with the force of his push, on his way to the locker room following the Raiders' 30-29 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. The status of the person pushed is not yet known, but he appeared to be OK after the push and appeared to be stable after the incident.

After pushing the man, Adams, still wearing his helmet, continued walking to the locker room, not looking back at the person on the ground.

Take a look at what occurred after the game:

Here is another angle of the incident:

Whether action will be taken by the league or the man is yet to be determined, but Adams could be looking at some form of discipline.

Adams has since apologized, saying it was out of frustration and it was not the correct way to respond.

Taking questions from the media in the locker room, Adams said, "Before I answer anything else, I want to apologize to the guy, I see some guy running off the field, he ran and jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him and kind of pushed him. I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him for that, because that was just frustration mixed with him running and, literally just running in front of me and I shouldn't have responded that way, but that's how I initially responded. So I want to apologize to him for that."

Adams also tweeted an apology:

The 29-year-old, who finished the game with three receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns, was likely upset over the final two plays of the one-point loss. First, his sideline catch was ruled out of bounds since he only had one foot in bounds while having control. That set up fourth-and-1.

On the next play, quarterback Derek's Carr's deep pass fell incomplete as Adams and Hunter Renfrow collided while they were running their routes. The Chiefs got the ball back on the turnover on downs, then kneeled out the clock to seal yet another Raiders loss.

The wide receiver is clearly upset with the status of his team, who fell to 1-4 following the divisional defeat.

The Raiders were up by 17 points on the road, but the Chiefs offense answered with four touchdowns from tight end Travis Kelce and ultimately won the game.

The Raiders were in position to tie the game, down 30-29 following a touchdown, but decided to attempt a two-point conversion rather than take the extra point and the tie. The attempt failed and ended up being the difference in the game.