Raiders will reportedly pick up fifth-year option on Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper has been one of the Oakland Raiders' top passing game targets throughout his career, but he undoubtedly took a step back during the 2017 season.

After catching 155 passes for 2,223 yards and 11 touchdowns across his first two seasons (the 11th-most catches and 12th-most yards in history for a player in his first two years), Cooper slumped to career-lows in catch rate, catches per game, and yards per game in 2017. The Raiders clearly still have high hopes for him in the future, with Jon Gruden recently stating that Cooper reminds him of a young Tim Brown, but GM Reggie McKenzie was strangely non-committal when asked about Cooper's future with the team the other day.

"We've been in contact with his agent," McKenzie said. "I don't want to put anything out there, don't want to put the cart before the horse so to speak, but we like Amari."

Apparently, McKenzie was just being coy. According to a report from ESPN.com's Josina Anderson, the Raiders plan to imminently pick up the fifth-year option on Cooper's rookie contract. According to spotrac.com, the fifth-year option will cost the Raiders $13,924,000.

I'm told the #Raiders are expected to pick up the 5th-year option for WR Amari Cooper imminently, per source. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 22, 2018

This shouldn't exactly come as a surprise, given Cooper's lofty draft status, role in the offense, and prodigious talent. He will likely be a Raider for a long time, giving Derek Carr a top target throughout the course of his massive contract signed last offseason.