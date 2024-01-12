On Jan. 12, 2017, the Los Angeles Rams took a gamble and made former Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay the youngest head coach in NFL history at 30 years old. Exactly seven years to the day, McVay lost his title of youngest head coach in the league, as the New England Patriots hired their former inside linebackers coach, Jerod Mayo, who was born less than a month after McVay.

With it being the seven-year anniversary of the Rams and McVay breaking an NFL record, the head coach had a chance to reflect on that moment. Even he still thinks the decision to hire a 30-year-old lead man was crazy.

"I was certainly really young," McVay said. "30 was young. It's crazy when you think back. Sometimes I look at Mr. Kroenke and say, 'What the hell were you thinking, man?'"

Stan Kroenke's gamble paid off, as McVay has gone 70-45 with the Rams over seven seasons. He's had just one losing season and two years in which he did not reach double-digit wins. He became the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl in NFL history two years ago at 36. What's pretty incredible is that while McVay is now the second-youngest head coach in the NFL, he's also tied in being the fourth-longest-tenured head coach.

McVay begins the pursuit of his second Super Bowl title this Sunday in Super Wild Card Weekend, as his Rams travel to Detroit to take on the Lions.