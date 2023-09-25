The Cincinnati Bengals will try to get into the win column for the first time this season when they take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. The Bengals (0-2) could be shorthanded as quarterback Joe Burrow is a game-time decision with a calf injury. If he does play, he most likely will not be at 100%. Cincinnati, which opened the season with a pair of losses to AFC North foes, will step out of conference play for the first time in 2023. The Bengals were 4-1 against the NFC last year. The Rams (1-1) played well on the road in the season-opener, posting a 30-13 win at Seattle.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Bengals are two-point favorites in the latest Rams vs. Bengals odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5.

Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Bengals:

Rams vs. Bengals spread: Bengals -2

Rams vs. Bengals over/under: 43.5 points

Rams vs. Bengals money line: Los Angeles Rams +120, Cincinnati -140

LAR: Rams are 2-0 against the spread so far this season

CIN: Bengals have not had a losing record since 2020

Why the Bengals can cover

Despite dealing with his injury, quarterback Joe Burrow still passed for 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens last week. In his only career start against the Rams in Super Bowl LVI, Burrow had 263 passing yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions for a 100.9 rating. Burrow has 1,400 passing yards (280 per game) with 11 TDs (10 passing, one rushing) in five career starts in primetime. For the season, he has completed 41 of 72 passes (56.9%) for 304 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Running back Joe Mixon leads the team in rushing, carrying 26 times for 115 yards (4.4 average) and six first-down conversions. He has one big play of 22 yards and has seven receptions for 53 yards (7.6 average). Mixon, in his seventh season with Cincinnati, has played in 82 games, carrying 1,340 times for 5,493 yards (4.1 average) and 40 TDs. He has 238 career receptions for 1,816 yards (7.6 average) and 10 scores.

Why the Rams can cover

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been solid to start the season. He passed for 307 yards in Week 2 and is one of two quarterbacks (Kirk Cousins) with 300 or more passing yards in each of the first two weeks. Stafford has 59 career 300-yard games, the second-most among active quarterbacks. He has 52,723 career passing yards in 193 games and surpassed Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (52,606) for third-most passing yards by a quarterback in his first 200 career games in league history.

Rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua had 15 receptions for 147 yards against San Francisco, the most receptions by a rookie in a single game in NFL history. He is also the first player all-time with 10-plus catches and 100-plus receiving yards in each of his first two games. Nacua leads the NFL with 25 catches, the most catches by a player in his first two career games. He is the third player ever (Michael Thomas and Andre Rison) with 25-plus catches in his team's first two games of the season.

