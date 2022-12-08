The Los Angeles Rams will try to avoid their seventh consecutive defeat when they host the surging Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. Los Angeles (3-9) is coming off a 27-23 setback against Seattle that extended its losing streak to six games, the club's longest slide since dropping the final seven contests of the 2016 season. The Raiders (5-7) have been trending in the opposite direction, posting three straight victories to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Las Vegas is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Raiders odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before making any Raiders vs. Rams picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 156-112 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rams vs. Raiders and just locked in its picks and NFL TNF Week 14 predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Raiders vs. Rams:

Rams vs. Raiders spread: Las Vegas -6.5

Rams vs. Raiders over/under: 43.5 points

Rams vs. Raiders money line: Las Vegas -290, Los Angeles +235

LV: Raiders are 0-5 against the spread in their last five meetings with the Rams

LAR: Rams are 2-6 ATS in their last eight home games

Rams vs. Raiders picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Raiders can cover

Las Vegas has been getting to opposing quarterbacks more frequently after having much difficulty earlier in the season. The Raiders have registered 11 sacks during their current winning streak after recording a total of 10 over their first nine games. The team also has a 39% pressure percentage during the last three contests compared to a 28% mark through nine outings.

The Raiders' pass rush is buoyed by defensive ends Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby, who are first and second in the NFL in quarterback pressures since Week 11 with 20 and 19, respectively. The 25-year-old Crosby is fourth with a career-high 10.5 sacks after racking up eight last season. Jones, who is in his first year with Las Vegas after spending the previous six with Arizona, has notched only 3.5 sacks, but made three of them in last Sunday's 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. See which team to pick here.

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles received a solid effort last week from Cam Akers, who missed the team's first 16 games last year with a torn Achilles tendon. The 23-year-old running back had a season-high 17 carries in the loss to the Seahawks and gained 60 yards, marking just the third time this year he reached that mark. Akers also found the end zone twice after recording only one rushing touchdown over his first nine contests in 2022.

The Rams have one of the weakest aerial attacks in the NFL this season as they rank 25th with an average of 195.8 yards per game, but they'll face a Las Vegas defense that is 30th against the pass (258.1 yards). With wideouts Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Allen Robinson (foot) both on the shelf, Los Angeles spread the ball around on Sunday as five different players were targeted three or more times, with four registering at least 30 receiving yards. Tight end Tyler Higbee is the team's leader among healthy players with 50 receptions and 444 yards, but has yet to haul in a touchdown pass. See which team to pick here.

How to make Rams vs. Raiders picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the point total. In fact, it's calling for 43 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the model's TNF picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Raiders vs. Rams on Thursday Night Football? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raiders vs. Rams spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $7,000 on its NFL picks, and find out.