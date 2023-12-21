The Los Angeles Rams (7-7) will host the New Orleans Saints (7-7) on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 16 and both squads will need a victory to stay within the frame of a crowded NFC playoff picture. Over the last two weeks, Cooper Kupp has started to look like his old self again, catching at least eight passes for 111 yards and a touchdown against the Commanders and Ravens. Kupp's over/under for total receiving yards is 72.5 according to the latest Saints vs. Rams NFL player props. Which side of that line should you play and which other NFL prop bets should you target? Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football in Week 16 or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Rams vs. Saints NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

So far this season, the AI PickBot has hit a whopping 672 4.5- and 5-star prop picks.

Top NFL player prop bets for Rams vs. Saints

After analyzing Saints vs. Rams and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford goes over 247.5 passing yards. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft has thrown for 55,402 yards and 354 touchdowns in his career while averaging 271.6 passing yards per game over his 15 seasons in the NFL.

Now, he's in the NFL Comeback Player of the Year hunt after missing eight games with a neck injury in 2022. Stafford has started 13 of his team's 14 games this season and averaged 255.4 passing yards per outing. He's thrown for 248 yards or more in seven of those 13 starts, including throwing for at least 258 yards in his last three games.

His 7.3 yards per pass attempt ranks ninth among NFL quarterbacks this season and his 45.1% deep-ball completion rate is also ninth-best in the league. With Kupp, Tutu Atwell, and Puka Nacua all healthy again, he'll have a full allotment of targets. The AI PickBot predicts that he throws for 316 yards on TNF, rating over 247.5 passing yards as a five-star play. See more NFL props here.

