Who's Playing

Seattle @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Seattle 6-2; Los Angeles 5-3

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Los Angeles and the Seattle Seahawks will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Seattle winning the first 30-29 at home and the Rams taking the second 28-12.

Los Angeles came up short against the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago, falling 28-17. Despite 326 more yards than Miami, Los Angeles could not convert that extra yardage to scores. QB Jared Goff had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball twice with only 5.82 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks came up short against the Buffalo Bills last week, falling 44-34. WR DK Metcalf put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught seven passes for one TD and 108 yards.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Rams going off at just a 3-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-4 against the spread.

The losses put Los Angeles at 5-3 and Seattle at 6-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Los Angeles ranks first in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only nine on the season. But Seattle comes into the matchup boasting the most passing touchdowns in the NFL at 28. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $100.00

Odds

The Rams are a 3-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rams, as the game opened with the Rams as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won seven out of their last ten games against Seattle.

Dec 08, 2019 - Los Angeles 28 vs. Seattle 12

Oct 03, 2019 - Seattle 30 vs. Los Angeles 29

Nov 11, 2018 - Los Angeles 36 vs. Seattle 31

Oct 07, 2018 - Los Angeles 33 vs. Seattle 31

Dec 17, 2017 - Los Angeles 42 vs. Seattle 7

Oct 08, 2017 - Seattle 16 vs. Los Angeles 10

Dec 15, 2016 - Seattle 24 vs. Los Angeles 3

Sep 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 9 vs. Seattle 3

Dec 27, 2015 - Los Angeles 23 vs. Seattle 17

Sep 13, 2015 - Los Angeles 34 vs. Seattle 31

