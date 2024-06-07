While Najee Harris' contract situation has garnered a lot of attention, the Pittsburgh Steelers' other running back is also facing an uncertain future.

Jaylen Warren, who amassed 1,154 all-purpose yards last season while complementing Harris in Pittsburgh's backfield, is also entering his final year under contract. Warren was asked on Friday if he has had any talks with the Steelers about a possible extension.

"No," Warren said, via Yardbarker. "And to be honest, I'm not really worried about that. I'm worried about winning a Super Bowl."

Warren, a former undrafted rookie, is slated to receive a base salary of $985,000 this season. Combined, Warren and Harris represent just a $5 million hit in 2024. That's an absolute bargain for the Steelers, who expect to once again lean on both players this season.

Along with saving money this season, the Steelers are likely waiting to see how this season plays out before figuring out their long-term plan at running back. Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan basically said as much when explaining why the team elected not to pick up Harris' fifth-year option.

At this point, it's expected that the Steelers will try to keep Warren, who has averaged a team-high 5.1 yards per carry over the past two years. Last season, despite not getting a single start, Warren had two 100-yard rushing performances. His 74-yard touchdown jaunt against the Browns in Week 11 was the Steelers' longest run since Willie Parker's 75-yard touchdown run in Super Bowl XL.

Both Warren and Harris are in line to have big seasons in 2024, largely because of the investments the Steelers have put into their offensive line. Pittsburgh's O-line, a unit that was considered a weakness during Harris' rookie season back in 2021, now includes first-round picks Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu, rookie second-round pick Zach Frazier and veterans Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels.