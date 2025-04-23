Without a playoff victory since the turn of the century, the Miami Dolphins enter the 2025 NFL Draft with more questions than answers. Year 4 under head coach Mike McDaniel begins with the team now a full season removed from its second 11-win campaign in that span but with a roster that has undergone a significant shakeup as players have departed and others -- three-time All Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey -- are in the midst of being traded away.

The Dolphins have issues everywhere. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains one of the NFL's best -- when he's healthy, on the field and given even a modicum of time to operate in the pocket. The problem for Miami has been keeping him upright and available given its offensive line has continuously graded out as among the NFL's worst despite general manager Chris Grier ahead of the 2024 season infamously telling reporters and fans, "You guys you probably are more worried than we are" about depth up front.

Since then, oft-injured five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead -- who played in just 38 games the last three seasons combined -- has retired. The Dolphins made some moves to fill gaps in the offseason but none that jump off the page. The same can be said for its defensive front, which lost another crucial player and veteran team leader. After seeing Christian Wilkins depart for the Los Angeles Raiders in free agency before last season, Miami signed defensive tackle Calais Campbell to shore up its unit. With retirement on the horizon, the 38-year-old has returned to the Arizona Cardinals for what most believe will be his final NFL season.

The Dolphins still have plenty of speed offensively with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright, but last season proved that their struggling offensive line and NFL coaches who have caught up to McDaniel's scheme are able to limit chunk plays down the field where Tagovailoa and Miami found so much success two years ago. That's how a team that was just behind the Buffalo Bills as a close second favorite in the AFC East entering the last season now sits third in the division at 6-1 entering 2025, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Will further adjustments be made this offseason, and just how will the Dolphins supplement their roster in the 2025 NFL Draft? Let's take a look at what's on Miami's plate.

Miami Dolphins team needs

Miami Dolphins draft picks 2025

Overall selections: 10 Round Pick Player Grade 1 No. 13 2 No. 48 3 No. 98 4 No. 116 4 No. 135 5 No. 150 5 No. 155 (from Broncos) 7 No. 224 (from Bears) 7 No. 231 7 No. 253

Miami Dolphins mock drafts, projections

Offensive line is the +130 favorite to be the Dolphins' first pick at DraftKings, and the only reason it isn't higher is that there is a big perceived gap between the top two offensive tackles (both of whom are expected to go in the top 10) and the next tier. Miami should target Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. as he is expected to be available at No. 13 overall. -- R.J. White

Michigan's Kenneth Grant is a really good athlete for his size -- and he has a knack for getting his hands up in the passing lane and knocking the ball down. He has a surprisingly quick first step, and uses his hands well to shoot gaps and be a disruptive presence in the backfield. He's more explosive and consistent than Kris Jenkins, his former teammate and Bengals second-rounder in 2024, and would be a key addition for the Dolphins defensive line. -- Ryan Wilson

Huge fan of the calmness, power and balance that Minnesota offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery demonstrated on film. He backed up his clean tape with a stellar workout at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds in Indianapolis. He can start at left guard and, of course, has tackle versatility if the Dolphins need him there in time. More sturdiness in the trenches for Miami. -- Chris Trapasso

