The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 offseason involved much more activity than the 2024 offseason but it's unclear how much better those moves made them.

Following an injury-plagued 7-10 campaign, they moved on from Mike McCarthy and promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to be their next head coach. Then, they let edge rushers DeMarcus Lawrence and Chauncey Golston, cornerback Jourdan Lewis, wide receiver Brandin Cooks, running back Rico Dowdle and backup quarterback Cooper Rush walk in free agency. Dallas' biggest splash in free agency involved signing edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr., who returns to the Cowboys (where he suited up in 2023), after erupting for a team-high 10.5 sacks for the NFC finalist Washington Commanders in 2024.

Other free agency signings included running backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders on one-year deals, trades for former first-round picks in linebacker Kenneth Murray and Kaiir Elam and trading for a raw, strong-armed backup quarterback Joe Milton III from the New England Patriots. It felt like more depth chart back-filling than making upgrades, but maybe that's what needed before giving more young guys legit snaps once again in 2025 following another year heavily leaning on the draft to level up the roster.

So how will the Cowboys continue to beef up their roster in the 2025 NFL Draft with an eye toward a postseason return? Let's take a look at what Dallas needs to prioritize, the picks in their arsenal entering the draft plus some of CBS Sports' expert mock draft projections.

Dallas Cowboys team needs

Team needs : WR, CB, DL, RB, IOL, LB, S

: WR, CB, DL, RB, IOL, LB, S Notable additions : RB Javonte Williams, DE Dante Fowler Jr., DL Solomon Thomas, G Robert Jones, CB Kaair Elam, LB Kenneth Murray, QB Joe Milton

: RB Javonte Williams, DE Dante Fowler Jr., DL Solomon Thomas, G Robert Jones, CB Kaair Elam, LB Kenneth Murray, QB Joe Milton Notable losses: DE DeMarcus Lawrence, CB Jourdan Lewis, RB Rico Dowdle, WR Brandin Cooks, DE Chauncey Golston, G Zack Martin (retirement)

Dallas Cowboys 2025 draft picks

Overall selections:

Round Pick Player Grade 1 No. 12



2 No. 44



3 No. 76



5 No. 149



5 No. 174



6 No. 204 (from Bills)



6 No. 211



7 No. 217 (from Patriots)



7 No. 239 (from Titans)



7 No. 247 (from Panthers)





Dallas Cowboys mock drafts, projections

Tetairoa McMillan: We don't have much to go on surrounding McMillan's draft value at this point other than DraftKings listing him as +350 to go top 10, but we do know that receiver is +135 to be the Cowboys' first pick at FanDuel, well ahead of the next closest position (offensive line at +410). So we'll slot him in here, as is common in mock drafts. --- R.J. White

Tetairoa McMillan: Abdul Carter ... This is a premier prospect and a premium position. Carter comes without any rumored maturity red flags, and can beat blockers in a variety of ways around the corner. --- Garrett Podell

Matthew Golden: The Cowboys have to get another option to go with CeeDee Lamb. Golden can fly and will be a nice complement to Lamb to help get this offense going again with Dak Prescott healthy. --- Pete Prisco

Tyler Booker: It's hard to think Booker has flown under the radar given his physical presence and his dominating style of play, but now that we're officially in draft season, expect the Booker Train to pick up steam. He's played mostly left guard at Alabama, and his athleticism and anchor in pass protection, coupled with his earth-moving ability in the run game, at times defies the laws of physics. He's a plug-and-play starter on Day 1. --- Ryan Wilson

Check out the latest NFL mock drafts from CBS Sports experts along with full coverage of the 2025 NFL Draft.