Randy Moss receives hate mail after wearing tie with names of 13 victims during Hall of Fame speech

Randy Moss was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last Saturday. In addition to the traditional gold jacket worn by all members, Moss' necktie had the names of the 13 black men and women who have been killed by police in recent years.

"We all have kids," Moss told NFL Network after his enshrinement. "We've watched Spider-Man before. Uncle Ben told Peter Parker, 'With great powers, comes great responsibility.' So, you asked me about my tie. We all know what's going on. You see the names on my tie. Being able to use a big platform like this here at the Hall of Fame ... What I wanted to be able to express with my tie is to let these families know that they're not alone. I'm not here voicing; but by these names on my tie, at a big platform -- it's the Pro Football Hall of Fame -- there's a lot of stuff going on in our country. I just wanted to let these family members know that they're not alone."

Moss told The Undefeated that more than 20 NBA and NFL players had reached out to him to applaud his efforts, but he added that not every response was positive.

"The black community praised me and thanked me for shedding light on African-Americans dying," Moss said in an interview that was published Thursday. "Then on the flip side, you've got sites where people are slamming me, saying 'Hey, n----, stay in your place.' They're saying, 'You're a dumb black jock. You just need to stick to playing football, n----.'

"All of this hate mail I'm getting for wearing a tie and talking about the truth. But I can handle it because I've been dealing with racism my whole life. ... But that's fine because I can speak out. A lot of guys don't feel comfortable doing that.

Moss, who said he's deleted "probably 150-200 messages the last few days," made it clear that his intentions weren't to be divisive but to support the families of the victims.

"We've got to admit to the problem. Everybody," Moss explained. "What if black police officers around the country were going up in these white neighborhoods with rich white kids and started killing them? What would people say about that? A lot of people just don't want to really talk about what's going on. ...

"There's a badass crisis in our country that's happening every day. And then when you bring it up, when you just try to talk about the truth, you get all this flak."