Ravens draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Baltimore's Round 4-7 selections

The Ravens saw the draft board fall into place on Day 1, landing star LSU linebacker Patrick Queen to fill a clear need on the defense. On Day 2, they added to a roster strength (and their offensive identity) with the star Ohio State running back in addition to several of their favorite mid-round targets. As usual, the Ravens did an excellent job in the draft. Stop me if you've heard that one before. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.

Baltimore Ravens 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 1 28 LB Patrick Queen, LSU B 2 55* RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State C+ 3 71* DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M B+ 3 92 WR Devin Duvernay, Texas B+ 3 98* LB Malik Harrison, Ohio State B 3 106^ G Tyre Phillips, Mississippi State B- 4 143^



5 170*



7 225*





* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

Baltimore Ravens 2020 draft trade notes