Ravens draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Baltimore's Round 4-7 selections
Keep track of exactly who the Ravens are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
The Ravens saw the draft board fall into place on Day 1, landing star LSU linebacker Patrick Queen to fill a clear need on the defense. On Day 2, they added to a roster strength (and their offensive identity) with the star Ohio State running back in addition to several of their favorite mid-round targets. As usual, the Ravens did an excellent job in the draft. Stop me if you've heard that one before. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.
You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.
Baltimore Ravens 2020 draft picks tracker
|Round
|Overall
|Player Selected
|Grade
|1
|28
|LB Patrick Queen, LSU
|B
|2
|55*
|RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
|C+
|3
|71*
|DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M
|B+
|3
|92
|WR Devin Duvernay, Texas
|B+
|3
|98*
|LB Malik Harrison, Ohio State
|B
|3
|106^
|G Tyre Phillips, Mississippi State
|B-
|4
|143^
|
|
|5
|170*
|
|
|7
|225*
|
|
* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick
Baltimore Ravens 2020 draft trade notes
- No. 55 acquired from Falcons as part of Hayden Hurst trade
- No. 71 and 98 acquired from Patriots as part of draft day trade
- No. 129 acquired from Patriots as part of Jermaine Eluemunor trade
- No. 170 acquired from Vikings as part of Kaare Vedvik trade
- No. 225 acquired from Jets as apart of Alex Lewis trade
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
2020 NFL Draft: Full seven-round order
Here are all 255 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft
-
2020 NFL Draft Grades: Round 1
Pete Prisco grades the first 32 picks of the 2020 NFL Draft
-
Best players available entering Day 3
A talented group of players await teams on Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft
-
Twitter reacts to Eagles taking Hurts
Everyone was surprised and no one had any answers
-
2020 NFL Draft Grades: Round 2
Chris Trapasso grades the second day of the 2020 NFL Draft
-
2020 NFL Draft Grades: Round 3
Chris Trapasso grades the second day of the 2020 NFL Draft
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft unfolds throughout...
-
2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy fits, reactions
The Fantasy Football Today team breaks down every relevant move from the first three rounds...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game