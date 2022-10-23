Two AFC North teams will face off when Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens host Jacoby Brissett and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday on Paramount+. The home team sits at 3-3 on the season and is coming off three close-scoring games, including last week's disappointing 24-20 loss to the New York Giants. John Harbaugh's team hosts a 2-4 Browns squad that has dropped three straight games, including last week's 38-15 demolition at the hands of Bailey Zappe and the new England Patriots. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS.

Kickoff for Sunday's game from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Ravens are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Ravens vs. Browns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 46. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Before the end of October, you can try Paramount+ for free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS, so sign up now here.

How to watch Browns vs. Ravens

Ravens vs. Browns date: Sunday, Oct. 23

Ravens vs. Browns time: 1 p.m. ET

Ravens vs. Browns TV channel: CBS

Ravens vs. Browns streaming: Paramount+ (use code NFLONCBS for 30 days free)

Week 7 NFL picks for Browns vs. Ravens

Before tuning into Sunday's Browns vs. Ravens game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Ravens vs. Browns, the model is picking Baltimore to cover the spread. The biggest problem for the Ravens so far this season has been locking games down in the fourth quarter, an issue that doomed them in Week 6 against the Giants. Baltimore has had double-digit leads heading into the fourth quarter of all of their losses, so holding down the fort at home will be a key to getting above .500 in Week 7.

Cleveland's defense has taken a dip over the last three weeks and was just upended by New England's third-string quarterback. This can allow Jackson to open up Baltimore's offensive attack and run up the scoreboard, making it difficult for the Browns to make the same kind of fourth-quarter push the Ravens' other opponents have made. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Before the end of October, you can try out Paramount+ for free with the promo code NFLONCBS. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more.