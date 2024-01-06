Week 18 kicks off when the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) visit the Baltimore Ravens (13-3) on Saturday. The Ravens have won six straight games and locked down the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff bracket. In Week 17, Baltimore dominated the Miami Dolphins, en route to a 56-19 victory. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh currently sits as the No. 9 seed in the conference. On Dec. 31, the Steelers beat the Seahawks 30-23 to win their second straight game.

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET in Baltimore. The Steelers are three-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 34.5 in the latest Ravens vs. Steelers odds from the SportsLine consensus. Before you make any Steelers vs. Ravens picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving the Ravens.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is coming off a typically strong 2022 NFL season in which he went 68-54-6, returning $815 to $100 players.

In addition, he is an amazing 47-18-2 on his last 70 NFL picks in games involving the Ravens, returning a whopping $2,710. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, here are several NFL odds and trends for Steelers vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Steelers spread: Pittsburgh -3

Ravens vs. Steelers over/under: 34.5 points

Ravens vs. Steelers money line: Pittsburgh -163, Baltimore +138

PIT: Steelers have hit the team total over in 13 of their last 20 games

BAL: Ravens have hit the second half money line in 11 of their last 18 games

Why Steelers can cover

The Steelers have scored at least 30 points and generated 395-plus total yards of offense in consecutive games. Pittsburgh is able to win the battle at the line of scrimmage and create holes in the running game. The Steelers are 12th in the NFL in rushing yards per game (115.9).

Running back Najee Harris brings a powerful and bruising force to the run game. Harris (242 pounds) wears opposing defenses down due to his relentlessness in going to the ground. The Alabama product has logged 229 carries for 923 yards and seven touchdowns. In Week 17's win over the Seahawks, Harris notched 122 rushing yards with two scores. Running back Jaylen Warren is a smooth change-of-pace ball-carrier. The 25-year-old recorded 751 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Additionally, Warren has reeled in 56 passes for 353 yards. See which team to pick here.

Why Ravens can cover

The Ravens rank fourth in total defense (302.1), sixth in pass defense (195.6), and first in scoring defense (16.4). Furthermore, they lead the league in total takeaways with 29. Baltimore has covered in three straight games, including an outright victory as a 6.5-point underdog against the 49ers two weeks ago.

Baltimore is 11-5 against the spread overall this season and 5-3 against the number in the friendly confines of M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens have consistently covered against winning teams, going 7-1 against the spread versus teams with a 55% or better win record. See which team to pick here.

