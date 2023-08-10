Ray Rice hasn't suited up in an NFL uniform for a decade, and still remains a popular figure in the 27-year history of the Baltimore Ravens. On Thursday, the team's former star running back was a guest at training camp, nearly 10 years since Rice's domestic violence charges.

Rice, a three-time Pro Bowler in his six seasons with the Ravens, has been out of the spotlight since the domestic violence charges that effectively ended his NFL career in 2014. Initially suspended two games by the NFL, Rice was suspended indefinitely by the league when a released video showed him punching his then-fiancee Janay Palmer and dragging her unconscious out of a hotel elevator in Atlantic City.

He was later reinstated after appealing he was suspended twice for the same offense, which is a violation of league rules. Rice and the Ravens settled a lawsuit in 2015 in back pay he would have earned for the final 15 weeks of the 2014 season but missed as he was suspended after the first two games (the Ravens released Rice during the indefinite suspension). After the settlement, Rice remained unsigned even though he vowed to donate all of his 2016 salary to charity.

Rice and Palmer have since married and had two children. She has forgiven Rice for his actions and still tied the knot with him weeks after the incident occurred. Rice, meanwhile, has been out of the limelight since.

Since retirement, Rice has become a motivational speaker -- speaking out against domestic violence. He has also donated money to various charities, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation, cyberbullying prevention and homeless aid.