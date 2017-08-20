Redskins activate tight end Jordan Reed (toe) off the PUP list
Reed's toe is healed but can the oft-injured tight end stay healthy?
Good news for the Redskins. Their tight end, Jordan Reed, is ready to play.
On Sunday, the Redskins announced that they activated Reed off the physically unable to perform list. Reed landed on the PUP list on the eve of training camp due to a toe injury. Getting activated off PUP means he was cleared by doctors.
That's great news. When healthy, Reed is one of the league's best pass-catching tight ends. In 2015, when he appeared in 14 games, he racked up 952 yards and 11 touchdowns. Unfortunately, staying healthy has been a bit of an issue for Reed. Since he entered the league in 2013, he's appeared in 46 of 64 possible games.
Hopefully, his toe issues are behind him.
