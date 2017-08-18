Report: African American history museum to host a Colin Kaepernick exhibit

People have had a lot to say on Colin Kaepernick's decision to protest the national anthem, but there is one undeniable fact: It has impacted how we watch football.

Now it's being recognized again. Kaepernick is getting his own exhibit in the National Museum of African American History.

Colin Kaepernick will have his own exhibit at the National Museum of African American History and Culture pic.twitter.com/yna4pnxkiU — Black To Live (@BlackToLive) August 16, 2017

The news comes shortly after the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture obtained one of Kaepernick's jerseys, worn during his protest.

Kaepernick's protest has dominated football headlines for the past year, whether it's being reported on positively or negatively. Other players such as Malcolm Jenkins and Michael Bennett have picked up where Kaepernick left off.

Kaepernick's unemployment, of course, remains a hot-button topic throughout the NFL. Seemingly every time a quarterback gets signed out of free agency that isn't the former 49er, a new wave of disbelief crests on social media.

Kaepernick brought the 49ers to a Super Bowl berth in 2012, but had faltered in recent seasons before being benched last year. There has been a huge amount of speculation on whether or not he's being blackballed by the league, but whatever the case, his presence is still hanging over football.

Whether he gets a quarterback job or not, Kaepernick -- and his protests -- are being immortalized by forces bigger than football.