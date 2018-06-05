Report: No Eagles players took a knee or stayed in the locker room during anthem last season
On Monday night the White House canceled the Eagles' Super Bowl ceremony
The White House announced Monday night that the Philadelphia Eagles had been disinvited from a Super Bowl celebration hours before it was to take place. The ceremony, which had been scheduled for June 5, was abruptly called off in part because several players had said they wouldn't attend, according to a statement released by the White House.
"The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House," President Trump tweeted late Monday evening. "Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event. Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry!"
Some NFL players have chosen to kneel during the national anthem the last two seasons to protest social injustice. And while the Eagles have been among the league's most outspoken teams on these issues, Philadelphia players neither knelt nor remained in the locker room for the anthem during the 2017 campaign.
In response, this image has been making its way around social media:
That's cornerback Ron Brooks, who appeared in six games during the 2016 season but was cut by the Eagles in August 2017 and has been out of the NFL since.
There was also a news report showing Eagles players kneeling in prayer as part of the story on the anthem protest.
"This can't be serious," Eagles tight end Zach Ertz tweeted Tuesday morning. "Praying before games with my teammates, well before the anthem, is being used for your propaganda?! Just sad, I feel like you guys should have to be better than this."
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie had planned to send a smaller contingent to the White House as a way to avoid putting his players in a difficult spot. Garafolo reported that contingent would have consisted of fewer than 10 players. ESPN's Adam Schefter added that "a large group of Eagles players had decided not to attend, including most -- if not all -- of the black players."
In the statement explaining why the Eagles' Super Bowl ceremony had been canceled, the White House explained that "...[T]he 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better. These fans are still invited to the White House to be part of a different type of ceremony — one that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem. I will be there at 3:00 p.m. with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus to celebrate America."
U.S. Senator Bob Casey from Pennsylvania said he would not attend the White House celebration and invited the Eagles to Congress instead.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney invited the Eagles to City Hall in a statement that praised the team and criticized the president, and the NFLPA released a statement condemning the White House's decision in part because it "has led to the cancellation of several player-led community service events for young people in the Washington, DC area."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Browns poised to surprise in 2018
The Browns will be better than 2017, but the question is how much better
-
Trump cancels Eagles' White House visit
Trump said the Eagles are unable to come to the White House on Tuesday
-
49ers legend Dwight Clark dies at 61
Clark, 61, known for 'The Catch,' opened up about his battle with ALS almost exactly a year...
-
Pagano admits Luck extended his job
Pagano admits that his quarterback saved his Colts job with an elite level of play
-
Avery Moss hacked, NSFW photos shared
NFL security got involved and the photos were deleted within 30 minutes, according to a re...
-
Brady, Gronk expected to report for camp
Things are almost back to normal again in New England