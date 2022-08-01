It's fitting that on a podcast called "All Things Covered," two of the NFL's best cornerbacks over the past decade chopped it up in a fun, informative conversation about everything from Tom Brady to Hall of Fame chances to an ongoing beef involving another great corner. Richard Sherman recently joined hosts Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden to discuss a number of topics from his highly decorated NFL career.

Sherman, who recently capped off his 11-year playing career, discussed his friendly rivalry with Peterson that was centered on who could claim the mantle as the NFL's top cornerback. The competition helped both players reach rarified air. Peterson and Sherman have earned a combined 13 Pro Bowl nods. Both players are also members of the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

"You really pushed me," Sherman told Peterson. "You really set the bar for me and the barometer of where to chase."

Sherman does not have the same relationship with Darrelle Revis, one of the NFL's other elite cornerbacks during that era. Sherman said that he never felt that there was a mutual respect between him and Revis, who won a Super Bowl at the expense of Sherman's Seahawks at the end of the 2014 season.

"I don't think me and Pat ever had anything personal," Sherman said. "With Revis, I don't know if he ever looked at me as a peer. ... You ain't about to talk to me any kind of way, like I'm just a slouch."

Sherman still isn't in a rush to discuss Super Bowl XLIX, a game which, had Seattle been able to defeat New England, would have given the Seahawks a strong argument as the decade's best team. Sherman is, however, more than happy to talk about his relationship with Tom Brady, who went from adversary to teammate after Sherman joined the Buccaneers in 2021.

"It coming full circle like that was really cool," Sherman said of his relationship with Brady. "He studies hard as (expletive). I'm like 'After 22 years, you ain't bored watching film?'"

Brady will undoubtedly be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame five years after he retires. Sherman is hopeful that he and Peterson will also receive a gold jacket and bronze bust at some point down the road.

"I feel like we deserve it," Sherman said. "I feel like it's going to happen but I don't want to assume because that would be a heavy disappointment."

Be sure to check out the entire interview in the most recent "All Things Covered" episode to hear Sherman's takes on several other topics including comparisons between Brady and Russell Wilson, his favorite Marshawn Lynch story and what he recalls from Antonio Brown's famous walk-off during a game late in the 2021 season.