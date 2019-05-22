Roger Goodell says NFL won't interfere with Tyreek Hill criminal case, but wants to speak to him soon

Do not expect a resolution to the ongoing Tyreek Hill drama anytime soon. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said on Wednesday that the league will not interfere with the criminal investigation into allegations of child abuse against Hill's 3-year-old son.

"We will not interfere with that," Goodell said, per Pro Football Talk. "The priority is the young child. We will obviously be cooperative with whatever the court wants. We are prepared to go ahead and have an interview whenever we have the permission to do so and then we'll go ahead and make a determination based on what information we have at that time."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport expounded on that quote, noting that the league wants to speak with Hill regarding the alleged abuse as soon as possible.

From @nflnetwork’s live coverage: An update from Commissioner Roger Goodell on the Tyreek Hill situation. pic.twitter.com/rSmWplctFh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2019

In April, local CBS affiliate KCTV in Kansas City obtained and released an 11-minute audio clip of Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, discussing the alleged abuse, as well as their general treatment and discipline of their son. In one portion of the clip, Espinal describes the couple's son as being "terrified" of Hill, and Hill responds, "You need to be terrified of me, too, b----." Espinal also notes that their son repeatedly told law enforcement that "daddy" is the one who hit him, and then seemingly confirms that Hill does so when their son cries.

Local police elected to re-open the investigation into Hill and Espinal in the wake of the audio clip's release. They had previously declined to press charges, citing a lack of evidence sufficient to establish who committed the crime.

Whether or not he is charged, Hill could face league discipline under the personal conduct policy. The NFL has applied the policy seemingly at random over the years, so there is no telling how it would do so in this case, should it decide to levy punishment. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has stated that the team will "make the right decision regarding Tyreek Hill," but what that decision might be, or when the Chiefs might come to it, was not specified.