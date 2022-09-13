Russell Wilson is the greatest quarterback in Seattle Seahawks franchise history -- and arguably the greatest player to ever play for the organization. After 10 seasons in Seattle and bringing the franchise its only Super Bowl title, Wilson moved on from the only organization he's ever played for and was traded to the Denver Broncos -- starting a new chapter in his Hall of Fame career.

Wilson's first game with the Broncos was Monday night in a familiar place of -- Seattle. Time didn't heal wounds amongst Seahawks fans, as they booed Wilson throughout the night at Lumen Field.

"It didn't bother me," Wilson said. "This is a hostile environment; it always has been. I didn't expect (them) to get a round of applause every once in a while. I gave everything I had here every day, every day -- and anybody that says anything else, they're completely wrong."

Wilson built a Hall of Fame resume with the Seahawks, setting a NFL record for the most career wins through 10 seasons (including postseason) through a player's first 10 seasons with 113. He took Seattle to two Super Bowls, and played a major role in winning the franchise's first Super Bowl title in the 2013 season.

One of four quarterbacks with a career passer rating over 100, Wilson's 317 touchdown passes through 10 seasons trails only Peyton Manning (327) for the most in league history (including playoffs). Wilson is the Seahawks' all-time leader in passing yards (37,059), touchdown passes (292), and passer rating (101.8) while also totaling 4,689 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns.

Wilson is the one of three players in NFL history with 30,000 passing yards and 4,000 rushing yards in a career (Steve Young, Cam Newton) and is just 2,601 passing yards from becoming the only player with 40,000 passing yards and 4,000 rushing yards.

For all Wilson has done for Seattle, the boos were surprising. He's not too concerned about the past and looking forward to the next stage of his life.

"I have some amazing teammates on the other side of that field that I love to death and gave everything I had to them. They gave everything they had to me," Wilson said. "God brought me somewhere else. I'm here in Denver.

"I'm excited where we're going, so I'm just grateful. I give the glory to God because he's given me the gift of playing this game."