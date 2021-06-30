Ryan Ramczyk is now a very, very wealthy man. The three-time All-Pro right tackle entered the offseason negotiating with the New Orleans Saints regarding his future with the team -- something both wanted to make sure was a thing. Not far ahead of training camps firing up around the NFL, they've achieved that goal and in a gargantuan way, with Ramczyk reportedly agreeing to terms on a five-year, $96 million contract extension that includes $60 million in guaranteed money, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The deal makes Ramczyk the highest-paid at his position (right tackle), and secures him through the 2026 season, when accounting for the fact he was already under contract for 2021.

A former first-round pick of the Saints in 2017, the 27-year-old has become one of the best in the league at right tackle after hitting the ground running en route to being named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in Year 1. He's also been ultra durable, missing only one regular season game in his first four NFL seasons, and starting in every one of those games since being drafted. The Saints exercised his fifth-year option last offseason to buy time to put together the deal they've now awarded him with. In keeping Ramczyk on for the foreseeable future, the Saints keep him playing in tandem with three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead, and keeps one of the best tackle duos in the NFL intact.

And while it'll no longer be Drew Brees they're protecting, whomever gets the longterm nod as quarterback in New Orleans -- be it Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill or Ian Book -- should feel great knowing the edges are well cared for going forward.