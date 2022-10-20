After multiple low-scoring Thursday Night Football games, yards and points could be generated when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7. DeAndre Hopkins is returning from suspension to give Kyler Murray the No. 1 option he needs, while Alvin Kamara is expected to do the Saints' heavy lifting with so many injuries at receiver. Another player who's getting plenty of attention for TNF NFL props is Taysom Hill. He is among the most likely players to score a touchdown in Saints vs. Cardinals at Caesars Sportsbook.

Only Kamara (+104) has shorter prop odds, while receivers Hopkins (+150), Chris Olave (+180) and Rondale Moore (+180) round out the top five. Hill ranks just 96th in the league in scrimmage yards, but finding the end zone is all that matters with his NFL player props and he's tied for seventh in the league with five touchdowns. Before making any NFL prop bets for Thursday Night Football, you need to see the Cardinals vs. Saints NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

It can also be used to crush NFL prop picks. The model entered Week 4 with a strong 22-10 record on NFL prop picks this season, returning almost $1,000 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With Saints vs. Cardinals on Thursday Night Football approaching, the model has evaluated the NFL player props from Caesars and found five strong bets. You can only see them here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Cardinals vs. Saints

After simulating Saints vs. Cardinals 10,000 times and examining the dozens of NFL props from Caesars Sportsbook, the model says Cardinals QB Kyler Murray goes Over 0.5 interceptions (-129). While Cardinals fans are happy to have a home game in primetime, Murray has been worse at home than on the road, as he has 26 interceptions in 26 career home games versus 12 in the same number of road contests. He's been picked off in each of his last three games, home or road, and Arizona's offensive philosophy has much to do with that.

Outside of Murray scrambling, Arizona is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry, which is forcing the Cardinals to shift to a pass-heavy offense. Murray is on pace to finish with the third-most pass attempts in a single season in league history, and all of that passing is bound to lead to more interceptions. The model expects his interceptions streak to continue for a fourth straight game and has him tossing one pick on average. See other NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Cardinals vs. Saints

In addition, the model says another star obliterates his total. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Saints vs. Cardinals prop bets for Thursday Night Football.

Which Cardinals vs. Saints prop bets should you target for Thursday Night Football? And which prop is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Saints vs. Cardinals props, all from the model that's 22-10 on props this season.