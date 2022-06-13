The New Orleans Saints will have their regular kicker back for the 2022 season, as Wil Lutz announced Monday that he's been medically cleared to return to football. The 27-year-old suffered a core muscle injury before the start of the 2021 regular season and underwent surgery that knocked him out for the year.

Lutz made the news of his return official via Instagram:

"After 11 months and multiple surgeries and setbacks….I've officially been cleared!!" Lutz wrote. "No words can explain how hard these 11 months have been mentally and physically, but it's added a whole new perspective and motivation get back to the top. A lot of work ahead, but I can't wait be back on the field helping this team win games!!"

The Saints used a total of four kickers in 2021: Brett Maher, Brian Johnson, Aldrick Rosas and Cody Parkey. The foursome converted on 25 of 30 field goals and 31 of 38 extra points. Maher saw the most action, playing in eight games.

Lutz made the Pro Bowl in 2019 after missing just four of 36 field-goal attempts and one of 49 extra-point attempts. In 80 career games played over five seasons, Lutz has made 86.6% of his field goals and 97.3% of his extra points. The undrafted kicker out of Georgia State first got a shot with the Baltimore Ravens in 2016, but was released before the start of the regular season. The Saints then came calling, and Lutz has been kicking in the Bayou ever since.