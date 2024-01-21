3rd Quarter Report

Down one at the end of the second quarter, the Packers now have the lead. They have jumped out to a 21-14 lead against the 49ers.

The Packers entered the match having won four straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it five, or will the 49ers step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers

Regular Season Records: Green Bay 9-8, San Francisco 12-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $156.17

What to Know

The 49ers will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will fight it out against the Green Bay Packers in an NFC playoff matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium. The timing isn't great for the 49ers: they have been struggling with two straight losses at home, while the Packers have snatched up three consecutive wins on the road.

San Francisco missed an extra point against Los Angeles last Sunday and it came back to haunt them. The 49ers were just a hair shy of victory and fell 21-20 to the Rams. The loss hurts even more since San Francisco was up 21-7 with 0:11 left in the second.

The 49ers' loss came about despite a quality game from Sam Darnold, who rushed for 19 yards and a touchdown, and also threw for 189 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Green Bay scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They strolled past the Cowboys with points to spare, taking the game 48-32. Considering how many points were scored, both coaches might be spending a little more time focusing on defense before their next games.

The Packers' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Aaron Jones, who rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns. That's the first time this season that Jones punched in two or more rushing touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan Love, who threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns while completing 76.2% of his passes.

San Francisco's defeat dropped their record down to 12-5. As for Green Bay, they have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-8 record this season.

Odds

San Francisco is a big 10-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 50.5 points.

Series History

Green Bay has won 4 out of their last 7 games against San Francisco.

Jan 22, 2022 - San Francisco 13 vs. Green Bay 10

Sep 26, 2021 - Green Bay 30 vs. San Francisco 28

Nov 05, 2020 - Green Bay 34 vs. San Francisco 17

Jan 19, 2020 - San Francisco 37 vs. Green Bay 20

Nov 24, 2019 - San Francisco 37 vs. Green Bay 8

Oct 15, 2018 - Green Bay 33 vs. San Francisco 30

Oct 04, 2015 - Green Bay 17 vs. San Francisco 3

Injury Report for the 49ers

Brandon Allen: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Matt Pryor: inactive (Coach's Decision)

T.Y. McGill: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Alex Barrett: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Samuel Womack: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Ronnie Bell: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Jalen Graham: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Injury Report for the Packers