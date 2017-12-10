Scot McCloughan's arbitration hearing against Redskins set for this month

Former Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan, after a long discovery process, will be in Washington for three days beginning Dec. 18 for an arbitration against his former employers, according to league sources

The team fired McCloughan "for cause" related to his drinking (McCloughan is a recovering alcoholic) and has withheld the $2.8 million that was remaining on his contract at the time of his termination this year, league sources said. Both sides have already presented evidence through interviews with current and former team personnel, via depositions. The hearing process will include several of the individuals involved taking the stand for examination, with McCloughan contending that he should receive the entire remainder of the money owed him on his contract.

Evidence about the availability and consumption of alcohol by other Redskin team personnel on club property is likely to come out at the hearing. The NFL has leaguewide policies against the consumption of alcohol at team headquarters. McCloughan's case includes evidence and testimony from the highest reaches of the club, including owner Dan Snyder and team president Bruce Allen. McCloughan contends that he did not drink on the job and very rarely drank at all, and that the team was well aware of his well-documented issues with alcohol at the time he was hired. It's possible Allen, coach Jay Gruden, and other team officials could be asked to testify during the hearing, which is being decided by arbitrator Peter Harvey.

McCloughan is a highly-regarded evaluator who has been running his own scouting firm and doing some media work since the Skins dismissed him last offseason. He is open to a potential return to the NFL in the right circumstances. Washington had its only back-to-back winning seasons in 25 years during his team at the helm of personnel there. The organization elevated Doug Williams to the top of its personnel department before this season after firing McCloughan.