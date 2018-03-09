Seahawks reportedly inform Richard Sherman he will be released on Friday

The Legion of Boom has lost another member. Richard Sherman will be released Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The news was expected and now Sherman, who was one of the NFL's best cornerbacks before he battled injuries in recent seasons, will be playing elsewhere in 2018.

Sherman was originally a 2011 fifth-round pick who wasn't highly regarded coming out of Stanford. Partly because he was a converted wide receiver but also because was considered too stiff and too slow to play cornerback in the NFL. It didn't take long for Sherman to prove his doubters wrong; he started 10 games as a rookie and didn't miss another start until he tore his Achilles nine games into the 2018 season.