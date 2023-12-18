Week 15 of the 2023 NFL schedule comes to an end with an NFC clash on Monday Night Football. The Seattle Seahawks will host the Philadelphia Eagles at Lumen Field in a battle between scuffling teams. Seattle is on a four-game losing streak, falling to 6-7 this season. Philadelphia has lost back-to-back games after a red-hot start, with the Eagles entering Monday's matchup at 10-3 overall. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is questionable with an illness.

Kick-off is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Seattle. The Eagles are three-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 45 in the latest Seahawks vs. Eagles odds. Before making any Eagles vs. Seahawks picks of your own, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. Eagles:

Seahawks vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -3

Seahawks vs. Eagles over/under: 45 points

Seahawks vs. Eagles money line: Eagles -161, Seahawks +136

PHI: Eagles are 4-2-1 against the spread in road games

SEA: Seahawks are 2-3-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Eagles can cover

The Eagles are averaging 26.3 points per game this season, with strong underlying data. Philadelphia is scoring points on 43.8% of offensive possessions and generating 2.39 points per drive. The Eagles lead the league in fourth down efficiency, converting 71.4% of chances, and are in the top three in third down efficiency (47.7%) and first downs (290). Philadelphia is also effective in the red zone, turning 60.4% of trips inside the 20-yard line into touchdowns.

Philadelphia is in the top eight of the league in rushing yards, generating 124.5 yards per game, and is in the top five owith 18 rushing touchdowns. The team's attack is led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is in the top three of the NFL with 31 total touchdowns this season. Hurts is also just two rushing touchdowns away from tying the NFL record (14) for a quarterback in a single season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Seahawks can cover

The Seahawks have won seven straight games against the Eagles, holding Philadelphia to fewer than 20 points in each of those seven contests. Philadelphia is averaging only 12.6 points per game in those seven matchups, with fewer than 300 total yards per game against Seattle. Seattle has 51 total points in the last two games and is scoring points on more than 36% of offensive possessions this season.

Seattle's passing game is prolific, averaging 6.3 net yards per pass attempt and generating more than 3,000 passing yards this season. The Seahawks are also strong in ball security, committing only 16 turnovers and ranking in the top five with only four lost fumbles in 2023. Seattle has a strong perimeter option with Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf, who ranks No. 2 in the league with 16.9 yards per reception. He also has five receiving touchdowns in the last four weeks, most in the NFL over that span. See which team to pick here.

