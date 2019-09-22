Seahawks vs. Saints: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Seattle (home) vs. New Orleans (away)

Current Records: Seattle 2-0-0; New Orleans 1-1-0

What to Know

Seattle will square off against New Orleans at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at CenturyLink Field. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Seattle has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

It was a close one, but last week the Seahawks sidestepped Pittsburgh for a 28-26 win. QB Russell Wilson did work as he passed for 300 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson ended up with a passer rating of 131.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between New Orleans and the Rams, but the 52.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. New Orleans lost to the Rams by a decisive 27-9 margin. New Orleans might not have won anyway, but their 95 penalty yards sure didn't help matters.

Seattle's victory lifted them to 2-0 while New Orleans' loss dropped them down to 1-1. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Seahawks come into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league at 57.50. As for the Saints, they enter the game with 9 sacks, good for second best in the NFL. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington

CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $117.50

Odds

The Seahawks are a solid 4.5-point favorite against the Saints.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 45

Series History

New Orleans won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.