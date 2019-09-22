Seahawks vs. Saints: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Seahawks vs. Saints football game
Who's Playing
Seattle (home) vs. New Orleans (away)
Current Records: Seattle 2-0-0; New Orleans 1-1-0
What to Know
Seattle will square off against New Orleans at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at CenturyLink Field. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Seattle has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
It was a close one, but last week the Seahawks sidestepped Pittsburgh for a 28-26 win. QB Russell Wilson did work as he passed for 300 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson ended up with a passer rating of 131.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between New Orleans and the Rams, but the 52.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. New Orleans lost to the Rams by a decisive 27-9 margin. New Orleans might not have won anyway, but their 95 penalty yards sure didn't help matters.
Seattle's victory lifted them to 2-0 while New Orleans' loss dropped them down to 1-1. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Seahawks come into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league at 57.50. As for the Saints, they enter the game with 9 sacks, good for second best in the NFL. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $117.50
Odds
The Seahawks are a solid 4.5-point favorite against the Saints.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 45
Series History
New Orleans won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 30, 2016 - New Orleans 25 vs. Seattle 20
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 3 NFL odds, sims: Bengals cover
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 3 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Eddy Pineiro questionable for Monday
Eddy Pineiro was a surprise addition to the injury report on Saturday
-
Week 3 injuries: Cam, Staley out
Here's all you need to know about the Week 3 injury report
-
Expert picks for every Week 3 game
The NFL is back for Week 3, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single...
-
NFL DFS: Picks, DK lineups for Week 3
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Kirksey out: Browns aim to replicate '18
Cleveland loses one of its captains for at least eight games