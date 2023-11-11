Who's Playing
Washington Commanders @ Seattle Seahawks
Current Records: Washington 4-5, Seattle 5-3
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
What to Know
The Seattle Seahawks will be playing at home against the Washington Commanders at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lumen Field. The Seahawks will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Seattle gave up the first points and the most points on Sunday. There's no need to mince words: the Seahawks lost to the Ravens, and the Seahawks lost bad. The score wound up at 37-3. Seattle was already down big by the end of the third quarter and they stayed that way after failing to score in the fourth.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Seahawks had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 151 total yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Ravens gained 515.
Meanwhile, the Commanders had just enough and edged the Patriots out 20-17 on Sunday.
Sam Howell looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 325 yards and a touchdown.
Baltimore's win bumped their season record to 7-2 while Seattle's defeat dropped theirs to 5-3.
Looking forward, the Seahawks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points.
Odds
Seattle is a solid 6-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NFL odds.
The over/under is set at 45.5 points.
Series History
Washington has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Seattle.
- Nov 29, 2021 - Washington 17 vs. Seattle 15
- Dec 20, 2020 - Seattle 20 vs. Washington 15
- Nov 05, 2017 - Washington 17 vs. Seattle 14