Warner and McCown will be back on the field again this weekend in Philadelphia. No, the 2005 Arizona Cardinals are not playing the Eagles in an alumni game. The sons of Kurt Warner and Josh McCown will be going head-to-head when UTSA plays Temple.

Back in 2005, the Cardinals signed Kurt Warner, and his backup that season was Josh McCown. Now, 18 years later, E.J. Warner will lead the Owls against Owen McCown and the Roadrunners.

E.J. Warner has been the starting quarterback for Temple throughout the 2023 season, while Owen McCown is serving as a replacement for the injured Frank Harris.

Temple hosts UT-San Antonio this Saturday in Philadelphia.

In 2005, Warner and McCown both got starts when the former went down with injury. Warner completed 64.5% of his passes for 2,713 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. McCown connected on 60.4% of his throws for 1,836 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 picks.

Entering this clash between their sons, Temple sits at 2-3 on the year, and Warner is still trying to get his footing behind center. Warner, a former three-star recruit, has 1,269 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions on the year.

With Harris out due to injury, McCown got the start for UTSA against Tennessee on Sept. 23, and he handled himself well. McCown completed 18 of his 20 passing attempts for 170 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Warner and McCown will step on the field together, just as their fathers did 18 years ago, when the Owls and Roadrunners kick off at 2:00 p.m. ET this Saturday.