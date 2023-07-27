LATROBE, Pa. -- If he was any more enthusiastic about the 2023 Steelers, Omar Khan would probably be handing out Terrible Towels to fans as they make their way to their seats to attend Pittsburgh's first training camp practice.

Khan, who is beginning his second season as general manager, said that he feels especially good about the competition that exists on the roster. That includes the left tackle and cornerback spots and, more specifically, rookies Broderick Jones and Joey Porter Jr.

While expected to be the team's starter, Khan said Jones will have to "earn it" during camp. Khan said Porter is also competing to earn a starting job. Jones, the team's first-round pick, has a much better chance to start over Moore, a former fourth-round pick who has had a solid yet unspectacular career up to this point. Porter would have to beat out either veteran Levi Wallace or Patrick Peterson (yes, the eight-time Pro Bowler Peterson) to earn a starting job.

"We've got some really cool, battles that are going to take place," Khan said of the competition he expects to see throughout the roster during camp.

Moore knows what it's like to start as a rookie. He was an immediate starter as a rookie back in 2021 and dealt with the typical ups and downs associated with that challenge. Moore's play steadily improved over the past two years despite that fact that he permitted seven quarterback sacks in 2022 (one of the highest totals among offensive linemen).

One of the only knocks on Jones, an athletic marvel coming out of Georgia, was the fact that he made just 19 starts for the two-time defending national champion Bulldogs. Luckily for Jones, he will get a crash course in NFL pass protection during camp while going up against the likes of Alex Highsmith, who tallied 14.5 sacks last season.

Regardless of his spot on the depth chart, Porter will get a chance go carve out a niche for himself. This offseason, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said that Peterson will likely play multiple positions in a secondary that has several new faces this season.

Left tackle and cornerback are among the key position battles to watch during Steelers camp. Receiver is another position to take note of, as former XFL star Hakeem Butler looks to earn a roster spot with an impressive camp.