Two bitter rivals are set to square off Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals made a surprising run to the Super Bowl last season and will try to start the 2022 NFL schedule with a divisional victory. The Steelers, meanwhile, have made the playoffs the past two years, but will aim for revenge after losing both matchups against the Bengals in 2021.

Kickoff for Steelers vs. Bengals is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Caesars Sportsbook lists Cincinnati as a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Steelers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

How to watch Steelers vs. Bengals

Steelers vs. Bengals date: Sunday, Sept. 11

Steelers vs. Bengals time: 1 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Bengals TV: CBS

Steelers vs. Bengals streaming: Paramount+

Week 1 NFL picks for Bengals vs. Steelers

Before tuning into Sunday's Steelers vs. Bengals game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 138-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a top-rated pick since Week 15 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Steelers vs. Bengals, the model is backing the Over (44.5) to hit with ease. The Bengals featured one of the most potent aerial attacks in the NFL last season, averaging 259.0 passing yards per game. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase shredded defenses in 2021 and Cincinnati's dynamic duo will be one of the most feared tandems in the NFL this season.

Meanwhile, the Steelers feature one of the most well-rounded running backs in the NFL. Najee Harris led the league with 381 touches last season, the most by a rookie since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2001. Harris finished the 2021 season with 1,667 scrimmage yards, the most by a Steelers rookie in franchise history.

In addition, the total has gone Over in four of Cincinnati's last five games against an opponent from the AFC North. SportsLine's model is projecting these two teams will combine for 48 points, helping the Over to hit in well over 50% of simulations.

