The Pittsburgh Steelers are eager to get back into the win column and will get the opportunity on Sunday when they host the New York Jets. Mike Tomlin's team emerged victorious in their season-opener, but has since dropped two straight games, including last week's 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Meanwhile, Robert Saleh's group is looking for consistency and hopes to get another win on the road after defeating those same Browns in Cleveland during Week 2.

Kickoff for Sunday's game from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Steelers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Steelers vs. Jets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 41.5.

How to watch Steelers vs. Jets

Jets vs. Steelers date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Jets vs. Steelers time: 1 p.m. ET

Jets vs. Steelers TV channel: CBS

Jets vs. Steelers streaming: Paramount+

Week 4 NFL picks for Steelers vs. Jets

Before tuning into Sunday's Steelers vs. Jets game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Steelers vs. Jets, the model is picking Pittsburgh to cover the spread. While the Steelers' offense has struggled through the first three weeks of the season, they should fair better against a Jets contingent that is giving up more than 330 yards per game. An important task for Pittsburgh's offense will be converting third downs, especially since that is an area New York's d-corps hasn't defended well against.

A key for New York to keep this game close will be for Zach Wilson to get going early. The young QB has very little room to be rusty in his season debut, and the Jets will look to him to provide a spark.

