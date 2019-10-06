Steelers vs. Ravens: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh (home) vs. Baltimore (away)

Current Records: Pittsburgh 1-3-0; Baltimore 2-2-0

What to Know

Get ready for an AFC North battle as Baltimore and Pittsburgh will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Heinz Field. The teams split their matchups last year, with Baltimore winning the first 26-14 on the road and Pittsburgh taking the second 23-16.

The point spread favored Baltimore last week, but luck did not. They lost to Cleveland by a decisive 40-25 margin. The Ravens got a solid performance out of QB Lamar Jackson, who threw three TDs and picked up 66 yards on the ground on nine carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Jackson's 50-yard touchdown toss down the left side of the field to WR Willie Snead in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh has had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They put the hurt on Cincinnati with a sharp 27-3 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Pittsburgh had established a 24-3 advantage.

Pittsburgh's win lifted them to 1-3 while Baltimore's defeat dropped them down to 2-2. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Steelers are fourth worst in the league in yards per game, with only 283.50 on average. On the other hand, the Ravens rank first in the league when it comes to yards per game, with 482.50 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $85.00

Odds

The Ravens are a 3-point favorite against the Steelers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Pittsburgh and Baltimore both have four wins in their last eight games.

Nov 04, 2018 - Pittsburgh 23 vs. Baltimore 16

Sep 30, 2018 - Baltimore 26 vs. Pittsburgh 14

Dec 10, 2017 - Pittsburgh 39 vs. Baltimore 38

Oct 01, 2017 - Pittsburgh 26 vs. Baltimore 9

Dec 25, 2016 - Pittsburgh 31 vs. Baltimore 27

Nov 06, 2016 - Baltimore 21 vs. Pittsburgh 14

Dec 27, 2015 - Baltimore 20 vs. Pittsburgh 17

Oct 01, 2015 - Baltimore 23 vs. Pittsburgh 20

Top Projected Fantasy Players

Mark Ingram: 11.2 points

Lamar Jackson: 22.05 points

James Conner: 9.8 points

Weather

The current forecast: partly sunny, with a temperature of 66 degrees.