Steelers vs. Ravens: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Steelers vs. Ravens football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh (home) vs. Baltimore (away)
Current Records: Pittsburgh 1-3-0; Baltimore 2-2-0
What to Know
Get ready for an AFC North battle as Baltimore and Pittsburgh will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Heinz Field. The teams split their matchups last year, with Baltimore winning the first 26-14 on the road and Pittsburgh taking the second 23-16.
The point spread favored Baltimore last week, but luck did not. They lost to Cleveland by a decisive 40-25 margin. The Ravens got a solid performance out of QB Lamar Jackson, who threw three TDs and picked up 66 yards on the ground on nine carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Jackson's 50-yard touchdown toss down the left side of the field to WR Willie Snead in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh has had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They put the hurt on Cincinnati with a sharp 27-3 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Pittsburgh had established a 24-3 advantage.
Pittsburgh's win lifted them to 1-3 while Baltimore's defeat dropped them down to 2-2. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Steelers are fourth worst in the league in yards per game, with only 283.50 on average. On the other hand, the Ravens rank first in the league when it comes to yards per game, with 482.50 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $85.00
Odds
The Ravens are a 3-point favorite against the Steelers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Pittsburgh and Baltimore both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Nov 04, 2018 - Pittsburgh 23 vs. Baltimore 16
- Sep 30, 2018 - Baltimore 26 vs. Pittsburgh 14
- Dec 10, 2017 - Pittsburgh 39 vs. Baltimore 38
- Oct 01, 2017 - Pittsburgh 26 vs. Baltimore 9
- Dec 25, 2016 - Pittsburgh 31 vs. Baltimore 27
- Nov 06, 2016 - Baltimore 21 vs. Pittsburgh 14
- Dec 27, 2015 - Baltimore 20 vs. Pittsburgh 17
- Oct 01, 2015 - Baltimore 23 vs. Pittsburgh 20
Top Projected Fantasy Players
- Mark Ingram: 11.2 points
- Lamar Jackson: 22.05 points
- James Conner: 9.8 points
Weather
The current forecast: partly sunny, with a temperature of 66 degrees.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Injured Big Ben livid after being fined
Apparently, injured players can get fined
-
Cowboys vs. Packers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Packers vs. Cowboys game 10,000 times.
-
MNF: Browns vs. 49ers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Browns vs. 49ers game 10,000 times.
-
NFL Week 5 picks: Giants upset Vikings
Like Week 4, Week 5 promises to have several surprising outcomes
-
Colts vs. Chiefs odds, expert picks
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Jacoby Brissett and the Colts.
-
Buccaneers at Saints: Live updates
Follow along with all the action as Tampa looks to build on its momentum from an explosive...
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too