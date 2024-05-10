After getting roasted for three straight hours on Sunday, Tom Brady's night actually ended on a high note, and that's because he was given a special $40,000 gift at the end of his roast.

As the show was coming to a close, host Kevin Hart announced that he had one more special surprise up his sleeve. When you're the subject of a roast, a surprise isn't always a good thing, but in this case, it was, because Hart presented Brady with a $40,000 ring.

"Tom has to leave with something impactful to match the energy of success that he's had along the years," Hart said, via the Los Angeles Times. "So, Tom, what we decided to do was add another ring,"

The ring was made by Jason Arashaben, who runs Jason of Beverly Hills. That name is definitely familiar to Brady, and that's because the jeweler created two of the quarterback's seven Super Bowl rings (Arashaben created the ring for Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV win and the ring for New England's Super Bowl LI win).

Brady's newest ring might actually be worth more than his Super Bowl rings. According to TMZ, the ring is worth $40,000 ring and contains nearly 400 diamonds, rubies and sapphires. Arashaben shared an image of the ring on social media, and it includes several very Brady characteristics. Not only does it have Brady's number (12), but it also includes the letters "LFG" and a goat, which was put there to signify that Brady's the GOAT (greatest of all-time).

If you're wondering what a $40,000 ring looks like, you can check it out below.

The ring was given to Brady at the end of a wild night for the seven-time Super Bowl winner. The jokes at the roast flew for nearly three hours, and some of the jokes about his divorce from Gisele Bundchen got so bad that Brady reportedly apologized to his ex-wife.

If you haven't gotten a chance to watch the roast on Netflix or if you just want to re-live it, you can do that here by reading our story here on the best moments from the comedy event that featured a long list of stars, including Peyton Manning, Bill Belichick, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Ben Affleck, along with experienced roasters like Jeff Ross, Nikki Glaser and Tony Hinchcliffe.