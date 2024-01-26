The San Francisco 49ers will host the Detroit Lions in the 2024 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. The latest NFL props have Brock Purdy's passing yards bar at 274.5. Purdy led the league in passer rating, yards per attempt and touchdown percentage, but he's also finished well under that passing yardage in his last four games. Purdy has averaged 244.8 passing yards over this stretch, so, on paper, the Under looks like the appealing side to support in your NFL player props.

The Lions have been shredded through the air. Not only have the last five quarterbacks they've faced gone over 274.5 passing yards, but they've also all thrown for at least 345 passing yards. Given Purdy's league-leading metrics and Detroit's recent rough stretch in defending through the air, is jumping on the Over the way to go in your NFL prop bets? Before betting any NFL props for Sunday's doubleheader or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine AI.

Top NFL player prop bets for Sunday's doubleheader

After analyzing Sunday's doubleheader and examining the many NFL player props, the AI PickBot says Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown goes over 84.5 receiving yards. St. Brown averaged 94.7 receiving yards in the regular season, finishing in the top five of the NFL in receptions (119), receiving yards (1,515) and receiving touchdowns (10). He's maintained that production in the postseason, averaging 93.5 receiving yards, and he's gone over 84.5 yards in 12 of 18 regular plus postseason games this year.

Now he gets to face a Niners defense that generated zero sacks last week, so Jared Goff should have more time to locate St. Brown. Additionally, while San Fran's ranked third in both scoring defense and rushing defense, it was only 14th against the pass. St. Brown has lit up elite pass defenses this year, averaging 91.3 yards in his four games against defenses ranked in the top eight versus the pass. Given his success against even tougher secondaries, the model has St. Brown reaching 104.4 receiving yards on Sunday, making this a 4.5-star NFL prop pick. See more NFL props here.

