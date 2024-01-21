The NFL Divisional Round wraps up Sunday when the Detroit Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs square off against the Buffalo Bills. Two games allow for twice as many opportunities to make NFL prop bets involving players like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, David Montgomery and Mike Evans. Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs racked up more than 1,100 receiving yards during the regular season, but he's finished with 52 or fewer in five of his last six contests. Diggs' over/under for total receiving yards is 64.5 against the Chiefs in the latest NFL player props. Before betting any NFL props for Sunday's doubleheader or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. So far this season, SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Sunday's doubleheader, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided NFL prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Sunday's NFL Divisional Round games here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Sunday's doubleheader

After analyzing Sunday's doubleheader and examining the many NFL player props, the AI PickBot says Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield goes over 253.5 passing yards. Mayfield has been red-hot down the stretch for the Buccaneers, throwing for more than 280 yards in four of his last five games. The former No. 1 overall pick has thrown two or more touchdown passes in five of his last six contests and he threw for 381 yards and four TDs on the road against the Packers on Dec. 17.

Mayfield will also face a Lions defense that just gave up 367 passing yards to Rams QB Matthew Stafford last week. That's a big reason why the model is projecting he'll eclipse the posted total on Sunday. SportsLine AI is projecting Mayfield will finish with 285.8 passing yards against Detroit, safely placing him above the current prop total of 253.5, making it one of the 4-star picks for Sunday. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Sunday's games

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has 11 other NFL props rated four stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any NFL prop bets for Sunday's games.

Which NFL prop bets should you target for Sunday's NFL Divisional Round doubleheader? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL props, all from the brand-new SportsLine AI PickBot that has nailed 1,674 top-rated picks this season.