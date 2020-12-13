Playoff positioning in the AFC will be at stake in Week 14 when two of the top teams in the conference, the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers, meet on Sunday Night Football. With four weeks remaining in the regular season, the Steelers (11-1), who are coming off their first loss, hold the No. 1 spot in the AFC playoff picture by virtue of owning the tiebreaker over Kansas City (11-1). The Bills (9-3) occupy the No. 3 spot in the AFC playoff bracket. Only the No. 1 seed will receive a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Steelers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the Over-Under sits at 48.5.

Bills vs. Steelers spread: Buffalo -2.5

Bills vs. Steelers Over-Under: 48.5 points

Bills vs. Steelers money line: Buffalo -150, Steelers +130

BUF: QB Josh Allen is tied for sixth in the NFL in touchdown passes (six)

PIT: T.J. Watt leads the league in sacks (12)

Why the Bills can cover

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is having a breakthrough season. The third-year quarterback already has set career-highs in touchdown passes (26) and passing yardage (3,403). He also is coming off one of the best games of his career, throwing for 375 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-24 victory against the defending NFC champion 49ers.

In addition, Buffalo faces a Steelers offense that has struggled running the ball the last two months. Over the team's last seven games, Pittsburgh has averaged just 61.0 rushing yards and a paltry 3.1 per carry. Those rank last in the NFL over that time span.

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh has a pass rush that can give the Bills trouble. The Steelers lead the league with 44 sacks, six more than the next-best team, Philadelphia. The pass rush is one of the reasons Pittsburgh has the best pass defense in the NFL, allowing opposing quarterbacks a passer rating of just 73.8.

In addition, the Steelers may get their leading rusher and starting center back for Sunday Night Football, as running back James Conner and center Maurkice Pouncey could return. Conner has rushed for five touchdowns and averages 4.4 yards per carry, while Pouncey is an eight-time Pro Bowler and the leader of the offensive line.

How to make Bills vs. Steelers picks

